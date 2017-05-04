Driverless Transit Demonstrated in Palm Desert

The days of simply talking about driverless technology are over. The development of autonomous transit vehicles is occurring at a furious pace - and will be on full display in Palm Desert May 4th and 5th as part of the Southern California Association of Governments' (SCAG) 52nd Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly.

Transdev North America and EasyMile will have an autonomous transit vehicle demonstration for throughout the day at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa. The two companies have been developing driverless transit prototypes in what experts see as the next major breakthrough for public transportation.

Driverless technology has grown tremendously in recent year, and autonomous transit already is transforming how we look at urban planning and transportation systems.

Participants at the conference will have the opportunity to take test rides in Transdev's fully autonomous shuttle bus (no steering wheel, pedals or driver). The civic leaders and transportation professionals in attendance will have the chance to take a close look at the technology that is playing a key role in shaping the future of mobility, and consider the potential for new transportation technologies like self-driving vehicles to address our region's critical mobility issues of traffic and safety.

The demonstration ties into the conference theme, "Innovating for a Better Tomorrow." The two-day event will focus on topics ranging from big data to our future workforce to ways that cities can operate better, faster and smarter.