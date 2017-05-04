Search for Former Indio High School Teacher Continues

Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Friday May 12th, at La Quinta Park across from La Quinta High School, the family will be speaking with volunteers and the community.

The purpose of the gathering is to provide information about the ongoing search for Alfredo, provide flyers to those wishing to help spread the word and to thank the Coachella Valley community for the support and assistance in bringing "Fredo" home.

May 5th, the mounted posse out of Norco assisted in the search. They were unable to to complete the search and plan on resuming tomorrow. Additionally, a local business owner has donated his drone to search the area being focus on. Crews are continuing to organize and reach out to the community for assistance.

Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio.

Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, or keys. He has not contacted any family or friends since departure. Family is concerned for the safety and well-being as he recently has become mentally despondent exhibiting signs of diminished capacity and confusion.