Former Local Teacher's Body Found

The family of a former local teacher who went missing is confirming that his body was found Sunday.

Alfredo Rodriguez had been a Shadow Hills High School teacher, and former Indio resident.

He was last seen nearly two weeks ago in Winchester by Cottonwood and Washington Streets.

His body was found not far from that location after 12:30pm Sunday, which is not far from his home.

The sheriff's department can't tell us how he died at this time.

Rodriguez had left home with no wallet, cell phone, or keys, and his family had said he recently had become mentally despondent.

His family tells us they will hold a memorial for him in Winchester Tuesday, and possibly in Indio later.

They also want to thank all the volunteers for their efforts to find Rodriguez.

Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Friday May 12th, at La Quinta Park across from La Quinta High School, the family will be speaking with volunteers and the community.

The purpose of the gathering is to provide information about the ongoing search for Alfredo, provide flyers to those wishing to help spread the word and to thank the Coachella Valley community for the support and assistance in bringing "Fredo" home.

May 5th, the mounted posse out of Norco assisted in the search. They were unable to to complete the search and plan on resuming tomorrow. Additionally, a local business owner has donated his drone to search the area being focus on. Crews are continuing to organize and reach out to the community for assistance.

Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio.

Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, or keys. He has not contacted any family or friends since departure. Family is concerned for the safety and well-being as he recently has become mentally despondent exhibiting signs of diminished capacity and confusion.