Rumors of Threats at Palm Desert High School Unfounded

Parents and the community became worried after rumors of threats against Palm Desert High School started circulating throughout the area. After further investigation into those rumors by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and school administrators, those rumors have been found to be false.

We were able to speak with Desert Sands Unified School District officials and the following statement was issued to parents by the DSUSD Director of Safety and Security Edward Nacua, "This message is being sent to you in response to a number of rumors circulating at the high school regarding potential school violence. The rumors have been investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in cooperation with school administration and security officers. We remain vigilant in our duty to protect our students and will always follow through on any report of possible school violence. In this case, the rumors were  unfounded. Please continue to remind your students to inform school personnel of any information related to school safety."

