Man Found Dead in Pool in Palm Desert

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017. On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Offic...

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017. On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Offic...

The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.

The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.

The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.

The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.

Riverside County

A small and shallow earthquake struck southern Riverside County today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The temblor hit at 8:44 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.5 at a depth of 1.2 miles 9 miles west-southwest of Anza in Riverside County and 10 miles north-northeast of Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, according to a computer-generated report. About three minutes later, a second quake struck at about the same place with a magnitude of 2.6, accordin...