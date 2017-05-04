Man Found Dead in Pool in Palm Desert - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Man Found Dead in Pool in Palm Desert

Palm Desert, CA -

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters responded to a report of an adult male found at the bottom of a chlorine pool at the 46000 Ocotillo Drive in Palm Desert.

Story: Police Arrest Homicide Suspect While Serving Search Warrants

Firefighters arrived on scene and confirmed one victim perished at the scene. For further information please contact the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

