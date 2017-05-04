Man Found Dead in Palm Desert Swimming Pool Identified

A man drowned in a swimming pool at a Palm Desert home Thursday.

The incident was reported about 9 a.m. at a home in the 46000 block of Ocotillo Drive, where a man was found at the bottom of a swimming pool, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The victim has been identified as a 71-year-old Palm Desert resident. The name of the man is still pending confirmation of identification.