City of Palm Springs Voice Support of All CV Link

CV Link is a proposed 50-mile path meant to connect the desert, but it is proving to be a divisive topic.

"They should look at this as a gift, extra miles means cyclists can come to the area and stay within the city and not be going down valley somewhere," said president of Friends of CV Link, Gary Lueders.

It's meant for bicyclists, walkers and golf carts.

"You're going to take people off golf courses and you're going to put them right next to me, it's the stupidest thing ever and it's been sold as the biggest con job to ever hit the valley," said Palm Desert resident, Randy Roberts.

The Mayor of Palm Springs, Rob Moon, is supporting the CV Link but with changes.

"I'm concerned about the portion that's in the very northern part of Palm Springs, what I'm recommending is that we defer that portion to the next phase," said Moon.

Other councilmembers don't connect to that plan.

"I support having a true CV Link, if we get rid of the north side of the CV Link, we don't have a link, it defeats the whole purpose of the project," said Councilman Geoff Kors.

Construction started in Cathedral City last month, but not all city's will be linked together as Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells are raising objections.

The spearhead of the project, Coachella Valley Association of Governments, has faced resistance to the proposal.

"We'll even consider the option of leaving the city of Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells out, and allowing bikers to continue using Highway 111 and Fred Waring, which frankly, I don't think is the safest approach, but it is an option we can go with," said CVAG Executive Director, Tom Kirk.

Many people spoke up at city council for and against.

"We've objected to where they've got their money from, the people that are using are not the same people who are paying for it," said Bob Terry with a group called People Over Pollution.

"I speak in favor of the CV Link, all 16 miles of it within the city of Palm Springs and all 50 miles of it in the Coachella valley," said Palm Springs resident, Rick Burgs.

Palm Springs city council decided in favor of the CV Link -- all of it -- to a path that may have a few missing links.

On May 15th, the Coachella Valley Association of Governments will be holding a meeting at Palm Desert City Hall.

They will be proposing a final route which may not include Rancho Mirage or Indian Wells.