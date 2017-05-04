Police Arrest Homicide Suspect While Serving Search Warrants

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017.

On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Officers located an unresponsive female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where 21 year old, Jasmine Zuniga, succumbed to her injuries.

As a result of the search warrants, Ernest Ralph Granados, Jr., (26 yoa) of Beaumont was arrested. Granados was booked at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for Homicide and other various weapons and gang enhancements.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Galletta at 951-769-8500. Citizens can also provide information anonymously at www.beaumontpd.org or crimetips@beaumontpd.org.