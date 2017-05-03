Twentynine Palms swim team takes De Anza League title, sends five to CIFs

When you look at the Coachella Valley, you will spot Twentynine Palms far out in the high desert but the high school swim team is putting them on the map.?

"Sometimes we have rebuilding years, sometimes we don't,” explained Twentynine Palms high school swim team head coach Michelle Minatrea-Teo. “This year we've done well.”

Both girls and boys went undefeated in the De Anza, being a repeat for the girls from their 2015 league championship but a first for the boys since 2010.

"I got to say I'm a little surprised,” said junior Brian Soster who is a member of the Wildcats boys’ swim team. “This year in general we had a huge turnout for male swimmers because every year the females have totally kicked butt. This year the guys came through and pulled their own weight. So, it was a great season.”

And it's not over yet.

"Right now I have five girls that are qualified to go to CIFs.” Said Coach Minatrea-Teo.

Junior Lindsey Scamman is one. She qualified for five events.

"Two-hundred medley relay, our four hundred style relay, my one-hundred butterfly, my one-hundred breaststroke, and my fifty-three.” Scamman listed proudly.

But this is nothing new for Scamman.

"I've been qualifying for stuff like this since I was a freshman in high school,” Scamman explained. “But it's always nice to get a time, it feels like your hard work has finally paid off."

"They've worked very hard at practice,” explained Coach Minatrea-Teo. “I'm proud of each and every one of them. I get most of them back next year, I only lose five this year, so we should do very well next year as well."

The wildcats have shown they're not ones to count out.

"That means a lot because we are, you know, a little town out there in Twentynine Palms,” explained Coach Minatrea-Tea. “Go Twentynine!"