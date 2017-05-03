La Quinta Pup Receives First-Place in National Contest

Jackie, a La Quinta dog and her owners who entered the national AAA PetBook Photo Contest, received their first-place prizes from the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The La Quinta family's Arizona desert vacation image of their rescue dog "Jackie" will appear on the popular AAA PetBook's 19th edition, published in May.

Prizes include $300, a $150 Best Western travel card, pet store gift card, pet accessories and treats and the AAA PetBook. Jackie's first-place winning photo was taken at Painted Desert, Arizona last year.

Photo contest entries are judged on artistic qualities of composition and ability to convey the joy of safely traveling with a pet. For the millions who travel with pets, the AAA PetBook® is a must-have resource. The book allows pet owners to "bone-up" on listings for more than 13,000 pet-friendly AAA Approved and Diamond hotels across the U.S and Canada plus dog parks, national public lands, campgrounds and attractions.

More information to "dig into" includes animal clinics, pet-related organizations and travel tips for border crossing, first aid and pet transport.