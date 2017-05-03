Hiking Trails to Remain Open During Summer Despite Frequent Deaths

Hikers die from the heat every year in the Coachella Valley. With an extremely hot summer ahead of us, is it ever too hot to hike and do any desert cities have plans to close the trails as temperatures begin to rise?

Over the years several hikers have gone up hiking trails, but never came back down. Despite signs that warn hikers of their responsibility, the signs are not enough to save their lives.

The only way a trail can be closed is if the property owner or owners decide to close it and that can get complicated. While many of the trails begin on city property, some trails belong to the Bureau of Land Management. Other trails or portions of the trail could belong to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians or private land owners. Although several hikers die every year from the heat, the trails are set to remain open this summer.

"As far as I know there is no real interest or movement towards closing trails for safety unless there were a fire or something like that," said Colin Barrows, a conservation coordinator with Friends of the Desert Mountains.

In Palm Desert, the bump and grind trail sits on public land and is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. They have no plans to close the trails, as doing so would require a change in municipal codes.

Meanwhile hikers like George Guzman say they know what they're doing, "I think people should know their own limits. It's common sense. If you can't really run in this temperature, you shouldn't do it."

Anytime a hiker is rescued, tax payers end up footing the bill. Signage does warn hikers that they could be responsible for paying for a rescue, but Cal Fire said today that they have to prove a hiker was negligent in order to bill them for the rescue. Sometimes that can be difficult to do.

"I did cross country all my years in high school so I'm used to the heat," said hiker Ivan Magana.

If you are thinking about doing some hiking this summer, know your limits. Cal Fire advises that hikers stay hydrated. That means a quart of water per person, per hour. You should also avoid hiking alone. If you do hike alone, wear light and bright clothes and let someone know where you are going and when you should be back.