Study Shows Simple Road Improvements Could Save Thousands of Lives

According to the AAA Foundation, when it comes to traffic fatalities, the U.S. ranks nearly last among top earning countries.

Doug Shupe of the AAA Club of Southern California says it doesn't have to be this way, "Too many people are dying on our roadways."

A new study by the AAA Foundation shows that road improvements could save thousands of lives.

"If we invest in six very simple, low cost infrastructure improvements, that can save 415,000 fatalities and serious injuries," says Shupe.

Those road improvements and safety measures AAA identified include:

-Converting busy intersections into roundabouts
-Installing barriers and keeping roadways clear of objects
-Adding sidewalks and pedestrian crossings with signals  at main intersections
-Installing median barriers on divided highways
-Installing rumble strips
-Paving and widening shoulders

Their study shows roundabouts alone would reduce crashes by 30%. AAA says state and local leaders should take advantage of these findings as they get road funding. 

"We certainly do encourage them to consider using this gas tax money and the vehicle registration hike money for these kinds of safety improvements can make all the difference," says Shupe.

AAA says the cost to put these safety measures in place across the country over 20 years is $146 billion, nothing when compared to the human cost.

"It's so hard for a family member when this type of fatality or this type of tragedy happens and you know when they look back and play in their mind what could have saved it. Those are the types of things that families do ponder and must wonder about for the rest of their lives," says Shupe.

The AAA Foundation says if these improvements are made, over 20 years, nearly 64,000 lives will be saved.

