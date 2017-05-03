New Investigation Connects to Old Crimes in Sexual Assault Case

Investigators from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station received a report of a past sexual assault that occurred at ABC Day Care, within 45000 block of Carrie Lane in La Quinta in 2006. The day care facility has been closed for business since 2006, but during the recent investigation, two additional individuals who were identified as victims of sexual abuse.

On April 20, 2017, investigators served a search warrant within the 45000 block of Carrie Lane in the city of La Quinta. As a result of the investigation, John Arledge was placed under arrest for felony child molestation. Mr. Arledge was booked at the Indio Jail.

Due to the on-going investigation involving children, no further information will be released at this time. The Sheriff’s Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding these incidents is to contact Investigator Melissa Nieburger at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 863-8950.

Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff's CrimeTips online form.