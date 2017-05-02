Festival Season 2017: The Good And The Bad

The spring festival season is over in the Coachella Valley. First Coachella and then Stagecoach. Now, all that's left are the sunburns, the hangovers, and the lessons learned.

"I think it's terrific. I look forward to it. I look forward to seeing all the people come in to enjoy themselves," said La Quinta resident Charles Sayers.

During those three weeks, more than 300,000 people poured into the desert. More then anywhere else, the concentration of festival goers was felt on the roads.

"It's just a pain in the neck, that's all," said La Quinta resident Marge Brady.

For the Indio Police Department and festival promoter Goldenvoice, the Thursday before Coachella week one was particularly surprising.

"We thought we'd get a couple thousand kids that were on springs break to show up. Unfortunately, we got almost all the campers," said Sgt. Dan Marshall of the Indio Police Department.

They called it "Carmaggedon." About ten thousand cars filled with screaming Coachella goers ready to go party at daybreak.

"At 5:45 in the morning, I look up on southbound Jefferson and I literally saw headlights from 52nd as far as the eye can see," Marshall said.

After almost twenty years of hosting what is perhaps the most anticipated music and arts festival in the world, you learn a thing or two.

"Within two hours, we got traffic completely cleared up, we got the campers in. We probably had fifty percent of the campers in within three hours which is pretty remarkable," said Marshall.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on clearing the polo fields.

"We're just breaking things down, wrapping up. We left the property at about noon. I believe the promoter has until Friday to be completely gone from Empire. As you can see, the ferris wheel is gone, we're breaking down the Sahara tent," Marshall said.

For some, the energy and atmosphere will be missed.

"I enjoy every bit of it. It brings in a lot of new faces a lot of younger people that like to enjoy themsleves and I like to see that. It's really nice. Brings a lot of life into our area," said Sayers.

