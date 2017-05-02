Fires Threaten Areas of Riverside County - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Riverside County

Fires Threaten Areas of Riverside County

Riverside County, CA -

Fire season is year-round in California, but it's already picking up in Riverside County. The Opera Fire started Sunday afternoon, threatening 60 homes near Highgrove.  In the end, no one was hurt and the fire was 100% contained at 13.5 acres.

But is this a foreshadowing of the fire activity this summer?

Cal Fire Captain Lucas Spelman tells us six medium sized fires this week in Riverside County is unusual. Firefighters say five years of drought killed a lot of trees and bushes, and then this wet winter created a lot of grass -- fuel for the fire.

Sandra and Jim Arbaugh are among the residents who had to flee their home during the recent fires, wondering if they would even have a home to return to. "Sandy took the dog and I took the parrot and we bailed out down the street and poor Sandy, shes got a bad knee. I said don't worry about anything else we just gotta get out of here"

Captain Spelman adds, "The desert can burn. Everyone thinks its sparse but its not. Thermal gets a lot of vegetation, it will impact other cities across the Coachella Valley." Seasonal firefighters are already back on staff.

They have two witnesses to the start of the fire, but aren't releasing any possible cause of the fire yet.

