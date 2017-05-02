Single Vehicle Rollover on Interstate 10 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Cactus City

Single Vehicle Rollover on Interstate 10

Posted: Updated:
Cactus City, CA -

California Highway Patrol responded to a call that came in at 11:42 AM regarding a single vehicle rollover. 

The accident happen on westbound Interstate 10 at Cactus City.

One person sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Local Philanthropist Jim Casey, Dead at 52

    Local Philanthropist Jim Casey, Dead at 52

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:38:35 GMT

    Jim Casey, local philanthropist and businessman, has passed away according to a social media post from his company, Integrated Wealth Management. Casey was the CEO of the company as well as a movie producer and well known philanthropist, working with the Desert AIDS Project. The company said in their Facebook post, "Today all of us at Integrated Wealth Management are deeply saddened to learn that our founder, Jim Casey, has passed away. Jim’s dedication toIntegra...

    Jim Casey, local philanthropist and businessman, has passed away according to a social media post from his company, Integrated Wealth Management. Casey was the CEO of the company as well as a movie producer and well known philanthropist, working with the Desert AIDS Project. The company said in their Facebook post, "Today all of us at Integrated Wealth Management are deeply saddened to learn that our founder, Jim Casey, has passed away. Jim’s dedication toIntegra...

  • Entertainer recalls 'infectious smile' of shooting victim

    Entertainer recalls 'infectious smile' of shooting victim

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:34 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:34:55 GMT
    Police say a gunman despondent over a recent breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he kept shooting strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before...
    Police say a gunman despondent over a recent breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he kept shooting strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.

  • Palm Springs

    Wig-Wearing Bandit Robs Palm Springs Bank at Gunpoint

    Wig-Wearing Bandit Robs Palm Springs Bank at Gunpoint

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:15:47 GMT

    A parolee wearing a blonde wig robbed a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint Monday, but was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police reported.

    A parolee wearing a blonde wig robbed a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint Monday, but was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police reported.

Powered by Frankly