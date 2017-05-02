Driver Ejected in Vehicle Rollover, Not Wearing Seat Belt

California Highway Patrol responded to a call that came in at 11:42 AM regarding a single vehicle rollover. Ryan Russell, 31, from Sierra Vista was driving a 2005 Saturn Vue eastbound on Interstate 10 at Cactus City and traveled off the roadway.

Fatigue is believed to be a factor in the accident, but drugs and alcohol do not. The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected, due to the fact that he was not wearing a seat belt.

He sustained moderate to major injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center.