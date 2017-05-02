Alcohol Related Incidents Top List of Arrests at Stagecoach

Indio police arrested 139 people during the three-day Stagecoach Music Festival, 18 less than were arrested during last year's festival, according to police statistics released Tuesday.

The festival, which ran from Friday through Sunday at Indio's Empire Polo Grounds, yielded 133 arrests for alcohol-related violations and six for public intoxication, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

In addition, 72 minors were cited for possessing alcohol, while 39 minors were cited for possessing a fake ID.

Marshall said no major incidents occurred throughout the weekend, as was seen during the two weekends of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, when 13 people were arrested for a rash of cellphone thefts, embezzlement and DUI.

Marshall also said that traffic impacts in the city during Stagecoach were minimal.

The festival featured headliners Dierkes Bentley, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney.