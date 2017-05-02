Palm Springs Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

Palm Springs police today announced the arrest of a 23-year-old parolee who allegedly carried out a spree of armed robberies of ATM customers with an accomplice who was taken into custody in late March.

Daron Ellis Hill, 23, was arrested April 20 in Rancho Mirage and is charged with two counts of robbery, four counts of assault with a gun and numerous firearm allegations, according to Sgt. Kyle Stjerne of the department's Crimes Against Persons Unit.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last month and is due in court Wednesday for a felony settlement conference. According to court records, Hill has previous convictions for robbery and first-degree burglary. Hill's alleged cohort, Avante Gant, 24, of Palm Springs, was arrested March 29 after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint as he was withdrawing cash from an ATM in the 1700 block of Vista Chino.

Officers spotted him minutes later, trying to hide behind a tree, Sgt. William Hutchinson said. He then took off running, but was captured after a brief foot chase.A loaded handgun was found on Gant, who was positively identified by the victim, said Hutchinson said.

Gant is charged with two counts of robbery, as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Both men are being held in lieu of $1 million bail.