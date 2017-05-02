Police Investigate Shots Heard in Thousand Palms - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Thousand Palms

Police Investigate Shots Heard in Thousand Palms

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Thousand Palms, CA -

Riverside County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call at 11:00 AM to reports of shots heard in the area of 30-700 block of Calle Helene.

Story: Vehicle Crashes into Two Motorcyclists, Flees Scene

Nobody has been reported injured. The investigation remains ongoing.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coachella Valley

    Local Philanthropist Jim Casey, Dead at 52

    Local Philanthropist Jim Casey, Dead at 52

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-05-02 14:38:35 GMT

    Jim Casey, local philanthropist and businessman, has passed away according to a social media post from his company, Integrated Wealth Management. Casey was the CEO of the company as well as a movie producer and well known philanthropist, working with the Desert AIDS Project. The company said in their Facebook post, "Today all of us at Integrated Wealth Management are deeply saddened to learn that our founder, Jim Casey, has passed away. Jim’s dedication toIntegra...

    Jim Casey, local philanthropist and businessman, has passed away according to a social media post from his company, Integrated Wealth Management. Casey was the CEO of the company as well as a movie producer and well known philanthropist, working with the Desert AIDS Project. The company said in their Facebook post, "Today all of us at Integrated Wealth Management are deeply saddened to learn that our founder, Jim Casey, has passed away. Jim’s dedication toIntegra...

  • Palm Springs

    Wig-Wearing Bandit Robs Palm Springs Bank at Gunpoint

    Wig-Wearing Bandit Robs Palm Springs Bank at Gunpoint

    Monday, May 1 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-05-02 01:15:47 GMT

    A parolee wearing a blonde wig robbed a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint Monday, but was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police reported.

    A parolee wearing a blonde wig robbed a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint Monday, but was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police reported.

  • La Quinta

    Vehicle Crashes into Two Motorcyclists, Flees Scene

    Vehicle Crashes into Two Motorcyclists, Flees Scene

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-05-02 18:03:35 GMT

    According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a call came in at 9:45 AM regarding a hit and run at Highway 111 and Simon Drive in La Quinta.  

    According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a call came in at 9:45 AM regarding a hit and run at Highway 111 and Simon Drive in La Quinta.  

Powered by Frankly