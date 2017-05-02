Hiker Rescue in Hills Above La Quinta Cove

Cal Fire responded to a call around 10:04 AM at the hills above the La Quinta Cove.

Cal Fire is staging a rescue near Eisenhower Drive and Avenida Bermudas in La Quinta. 3 people are in the hiking group and 1 person is reported to be injured.

Stay tuned as the story develops.