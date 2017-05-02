Vehicle Crashes into Two Motorcyclists, Flees Scene

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a call came in at 9:45 AM regarding a hit and run at Highway 111 and Simon Drive in La Quinta.

Story: Freeway Closures on I-10 at Jefferson St, May 1-5

A vehicle crashed into two motorcyclists, and was seen fleeing the area. One motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, while the other has no injuries.

Story: Hiker Rescue in Hills Above La Quinta Cove

Police are searching for the vehicle, stay tuned for further information.