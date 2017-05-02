Palm Desert Man Arrested For DUI, Hit and Run Collision with Mot - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta

Palm Desert Man Arrested For DUI, Hit and Run Collision with Motorcyclists

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
La Quinta, CA -

A suspected drugged driver was arrested after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized. Austin Williams, 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and felony hit-and-run, according to jail records. He has pleaded not guilty. 

Story: Man Found Dead in Palm Desert Swimming Pool Identified

He was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, where he was being held on $50,000 bail. Williams allegedly ran a red light at 9:47 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 111, according to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Frederick.

Williams, while behind the wheel of a Toyota Rav-4 on Highway 111, crashed into the motorcyclists as they were headed north on Washington Street through the intersection, then took off, the sergeant alleged.

Story: Bear Spotted in Rite Aid Parking Lot

One of the motorcyclists was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with moderate injuries, Frederick said. The other motorcyclist was uninjured. Williams was arrested later at his home in Palm Desert.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Beaumont

    Police Arrest Homicide Suspect While Serving Search Warrants

    Police Arrest Homicide Suspect While Serving Search Warrants

    Thursday, May 4 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-05-04 04:09:13 GMT

    On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017. On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Offic...

    On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at approximately 10:56 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department served search warrants in the city of Banning as follow up investigation to a homicide that occurred in the City of Beaumont on March 4, 2017. On March 4, 2017, at approximately 10:26p.m., Beaumont Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut. Patrol officers responded to the area, and within minutes located a vehicle in the 500 block of Michigan. Offic...

  • Coachella Valley

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Former Indio Teacher Reported Missing

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:19:11 GMT

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

    Alfredo "Fredo" Rodriguez has been missing since Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 AM in Winchester, California. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a long sleeve grey t-shirt, and black shorts. Alfredo recently move to Winchester but was a long time reside of Indio and former teacher at Shadow Hills High School and Cahuilla Desert Academy. The family thinks he may be in the Coachella Valley area, specifically Indio. Alfredo left home on foot with no wallet, cell phone, ...

  • Army photographer captures her own death in mortar explosion

    Army photographer captures her own death in mortar explosion

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:22:00 GMT
    The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.
    The U.S. Army has published the final photo of a combat photographer who captured her own death on camera in an accidental mortar explosion in Afghanistan nearly four years ago.
Powered by Frankly