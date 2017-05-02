Palm Desert Man Arrested for Alleged DUI Crash Into Two Motorcyc - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta

Palm Desert Man Arrested for Alleged DUI Crash Into Two Motorcyclists, Fleeing Scene

La Quinta, CA -

A suspected drugged driver was arrested today after allegedly running a red light and crashing into two motorcyclists at a La Quinta intersection, leaving one of them hospitalized. Austin Williams, 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and felony hit-and-run, according to jail records. 

He was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, where he was being held on $50,000 bail. Williams allegedly ran a red light at 9:47 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Highway 111, according to sheriff's Sgt. Chris Frederick.

Williams, while behind the wheel of a Toyota Rav-4 on Highway 111, crashed into the motorcyclists as they were headed north on Washington Street through the intersection, then took off, the sergeant alleged.

One of the motorcyclists was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with moderate injuries, Frederick said. The other motorcyclist was uninjured. Williams was arrested later at his home in Palm Desert.

