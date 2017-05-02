Freeway Closures on I-10 at Jefferson St, May 1-5

Lane closures will take place on Interstate 10 at Jefferson Street from May 1-5. The purpose of these closures is to demolish the northbound Indio Boulevard Bridge.
Closure Schedule
Night full closure of EB I-10.
Nights of Monday through Wednesday, May 1 – 3, 2017. 8:00pm – 6:00am
Nights of Thursday through Friday, May 4 – 5, 2017. 9:00pm – 6:00am
Night full closure of WB I-10.
Nights of Monday through Wednesday, May 1 – 3, 2017. 8:00pm – 6:00am
Nights of Thursday through Friday, May 4 – 5, 2017. 9:00pm – 6:00am
Detour for full closure of EB I-10.
Detour for full closure of WB I-10.
Note: Traffic will be flagged through the EB and WB I-10 off-ramp and other intersections along the detour route.
Ramp closures will take place on I-10 at Jefferson Street May 1 – 5. The purpose of these closures is to continue bridge and roadway construction activities.
Closure Schedule
EB on-ramp day:
Monday through Friday, May 1 – 5, 2017. 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM
EB on-ramp night:
Nights of Monday through Friday, May 1 – 5, 2017. 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM
EB off-ramp day:
Friday, May 5, 2017. 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM
WB off-ramp night:
Nights of Monday through Friday, May 1 – 5, 2017. 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM
Detour for closure of EB I-10 On-ramp at Jefferson St.?
Detour for closure of EB I-10 Off-ramp at Jefferson St.?
Detour for closure of WB I-10 Off-ramp at Jefferson St.
