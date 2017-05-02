Freeway Closures on I-10 at Jefferson St, May 1-5

Lane closures will take place on Interstate 10 at Jefferson Street from May 1-5. The purpose of these closures is to demolish the northbound Indio Boulevard Bridge.

Closure Schedule

Night full closure of EB I-10.

Nights of Monday through Wednesday, May 1 – 3, 2017. 8:00pm – 6:00am

Nights of Thursday through Friday, May 4 – 5, 2017. 9:00pm – 6:00am

Night full closure of WB I-10.

Nights of Monday through Wednesday, May 1 – 3, 2017. 8:00pm – 6:00am

Nights of Thursday through Friday, May 4 – 5, 2017. 9:00pm – 6:00am

Detour for full closure of EB I-10.

Take the EB I-10 off-ramp at Jefferson St. Left on existing Jefferson over-crossing Right on Varner Rd. Right on Monroe St. Left on EB I-10 on-ramp at Monroe St.

Detour for full closure of WB I-10.

Exit at Monroe St. and turn right. Turn left on Varner Rd./Ave Continue on Varner Rd. to Washington St. on ramp

Note: Traffic will be flagged through the EB and WB I-10 off-ramp and other intersections along the detour route.

Ramp closures will take place on I-10 at Jefferson Street May 1 – 5. The purpose of these closures is to continue bridge and roadway construction activities.

Closure Schedule

EB on-ramp day:

Monday through Friday, May 1 – 5, 2017. 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM

EB on-ramp night:

Nights of Monday through Friday, May 1 – 5, 2017. 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

EB off-ramp day:

Friday, May 5, 2017. 5:00 AM – 5:00 PM

WB off-ramp night:

Nights of Monday through Friday, May 1 – 5, 2017. 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Detour for closure of EB I-10 On-ramp at Jefferson St.?

Go east on Varner Rd. to Monroe St. Turn right at Monroe St. Turn left at the eastbound I-10 on-ramp

Detour for closure of EB I-10 Off-ramp at Jefferson St.?

Go east on I-10 exit at Monroe St. Turn left at Monroe St. Turn left at Ave. 42/Varner Rd. back to Jefferson St.

Detour for closure of WB I-10 Off-ramp at Jefferson St.