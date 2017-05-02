Local Philanthropist Jim Casey, Dead at 52

Jim Casey, local philanthropist and businessman, has passed away according to a social media post from his company, Integrated Wealth Management. Casey was the CEO of the company as well as a movie producer and well known philanthropist, working with the Desert AIDS Project.

The company said in their Facebook post, "Today all of us at Integrated Wealth Management are deeply saddened to learn that our founder, Jim Casey, has passed away. Jim’s dedication to Integrated Wealth Management, as well as his passion to his generous philanthropic efforts, made an impact in many communities, specifically in the Coachella Valley. For all of us at Integrated Wealth Management who have been fortunate to work with Jim, we have lost a dear friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s family."

The cause of Casey's death are unknown at this time.