Palm Desert High School Hosts DVL Track and Field Prelims, Finals

Palm Desert High School is home to this year’s Desert Valley League track and field prelims and finals.

"I didn't get a lot of sleep last night,” Palm Desert High School’s Head Track and Field Coach Jennifer Broyles explained. “It's fun to see how everybody does and like you said, the best track athletes are out here today competing. Tomorrow will be De Anza and then we are back here for DVL so I will get to see all the different athlete for today, tomorrow and Wednesday which is cool."

But hosting is no easy task.

"I'm going to say it's a little intimidating actually because you have all the different coaches coming,” Broyles said. But we had a DVL meeting last Friday and they all kind of put me at ease. Everybody is helping out this year which is really nice. To have all the different coaches come out, help out and partake in the DVL means a lot to me."

It also has its perks.

"It’s just the coolest experience for me as a coach to see all the best of our league out here, all competing and trying to get a spot for the CIF,” Broyles said. “After today we will know for the field events who moved on to CIF and Wednesday we'll know for the running events who moved on."

Palm Springs boys took the DVL title for the first time since 2010 and once again, the girls of La Quinta took their fifth consecutive league title.