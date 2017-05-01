Local Teacher Shares Her Painful Past at May Day Rally

On this May Day, against a backdrop of protesters holding signs calling for immigrants rights, Cindy Hernandez stood across from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station in Indio and told her story.

"My parents were farm-workers, we were in school, our crime was looking for a better way of life," said Cindy.

She still gets emotional when she remembers the worst day of her family's life. She says at just 7-years-old she witnessed Border Patrol agents taking her parents from their home. She says the family had just sat down to dinner when their door was kicked in, "They were handcuffed, thrown on the floor and dragged out, very violent."

Her son, Ariel, watched as she shared that painful time in her family's history. A history he says he didn't know about, "That was kind of like scary and kind of like a wow, I did not know that they were treated like this, and that just kind of makes me want to go to these rallies more."

Cindy is now a teacher and her parents live in the country legally. Still, she says she can't remain silent about what see sees in her classroom everyday since President Trump signed executive orders on immigration.

"I cannot create a safe learning environment if my students are in fear for themselves, for their family. If they are uncertain of what awaits them when they go home," says Cindy.

Border agents watched the peaceful protest and even handed out water. They say they're just doing their job and not trying to instill fear.

"We aren't out there patrolling or looking for people saying, 'Hey our underlying motive is that we want to separate a family,' ... we have the obligation, we can't just look the other way," says David Kim, Assistant Chief and Border Agent for the Indio station.