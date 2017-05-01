Local Teacher Shares Her Painful Past at May Day Rally

A parolee wearing a blonde wig robbed a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint Monday, but was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police reported.
A parolee wearing a blonde wig robbed a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint Monday, but was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police reported.
A frantic morning in one Palm Springs neighborhood where neighbors believe a cat climbed a tall palm tree to escape a coyote, but an attempted rescue took a turn for the worst when the cat jumped from the palm tree.
A frantic morning in one Palm Springs neighborhood where neighbors believe a cat climbed a tall palm tree to escape a coyote, but an attempted rescue took a turn for the worst when the cat jumped from the palm tree.
Mosquitoes collected in Thousand Palms tested positive for West Nile virus, local vector control officials said.
Mosquitoes collected in Thousand Palms tested positive for West Nile virus, local vector control officials said.