Get Ready, Mosquito Season Could Be Very Long

It's already time to fight the bite. Mosquitoes are back, and those carrying the West Nile Virus are in the Valley. This season could be very long this year.

Thousand Palms now has the dubious distinction of being the first area in the state to have mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus this year.

Standing water is breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

All that rain we got earlier this year means less drought, but more mosquitoes. The area where Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control says they trapped the mosquitoes is along Varner Road between Monterey and Cook streets. They will post signs in the neighborhoods impacted, and add more traps.

Jennifer Henke from the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control had this to say, "Here, because we had rain this Winter, we've got a lot more places where water has been standing and that's more places where mosquitoes can breed. It takes us some time to get around to all those areas and then people have things in their backyards that may be holding some water and that can lead to more mosquitoes developing. We've also had a nice warm period that has come really quickly to us this year and that means that we have more mosquitoes flying around than maybe we do in a normal year."



Vector Control is also fighting the invasion of Aedes Aegypt mosquito. They can carry the Zika virus and yellow fever, though they haven't been found with that yet here in California. That type of mosquito has been found in Cathedral City, Coachella, Indio and Palm Springs. So mosquito season could last longer this year.

Many people who get West Nile Virus won't have any symptoms, but for the very young, elderly or those with compromised immune symptoms it can be serious, or in rare cases, fatal.

So what can you do? Remove any standing water on your property. Avoid the hours of dawn and dusk. Wear insect repellant, and long sleeves and pants.