Famous B-29 Superfortress Arrives at Cochran Regional Airport

FIFI, the Commemorative Air Force's (CAF) iconic Boeing B-29 Superfortress, has arrived at Cochran Regional Airport in Thermal for an event that starts on Wednesday, May 3rd.

FIFI is one of only two remaining airworthy B-29s in the world and the only one that flies regularly. The B-29 will be accompanied by other vintage military aircraft including an extremely rare A6M Japanese Zero, C-45 Expeditor, and a T-6 Texan. Visitors may tour the B-29 cockpit and purchase rides in the B-29, C-45, and T-6.

Story: Man Wearing Wig Robs Palm Springs Bank

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress, first flown in 1942, began active service in 1944 and is best known as the aircraft whose missions over Japan helped bring about the end of World War II. It was designed as a replacement for the older B-17s and B-24s, with longer range and greater bomb loads. The airplane represented state of the art technology at the time. The B?29 was also used in the Korean War in the early 1950s and was a staple of the U.S. Air Force until the late 1950s.

Story: 111th Birthday of Clarence "Larry" Matthews, Oldest Living Man in the US

About the Event: The donation for ramp access is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 11-17. Children age 10 and under are free. The airplanes will be on static display when they are not flying. Ride prices range from $75 to $1795 and reservations may be made at http://www.AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the tour stop may also be found. FIFI, celebrating her 43rd year with the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) in 2017, is visiting local airports throughout the United States as the feature aircraft in the CAF AirPower History Tour. The tour brings aircraft, pilots and crews from over 60 CAF units located throughout the country together to create an ever changing assortment of touring military airplanes. These aircraft are powerful history lessons bringing the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation history to audiences across the United States.