The First Mayor of Cathedral City Passes Away

The first mayor of Cathedral City, Ms. Rena “Pat” Murphy, recently passed away on April 14, 2017. Graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn, 31705 Da Vall Dr., in Cathedral City at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

“We are saddened to learn of her passing, but are mindful of the legacy she left behind,” stated current Mayor Stan Henry. “Pat Murphy played a pivotal role in Cathedral City becoming its own municipality. She and others within the Cathedral City Chamber of Commerce organized the community and led the vote for Cathedral City’s founding. It is our hope that her family finds comfort as they reflect on all the wonderful accomplishments she made throughout her life.”

Appointed by her fellow councilmembers, Ms. Murphy served as the first mayor commencing in 1981. She continued her public service on the city council for more than a decade until December 1992. During her multiple terms of service, she also became the President of the League of Cities, a prestigious honor and benefit to our city and nation.

Cathedral City has lowered its City flag to half-mast in her memory.