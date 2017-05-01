111th Birthday of Clarence "Larry" Matthews, Second Oldest Living Man in the US

Today was a special day at Indian Wells Country Club. Clarence "Larry" Matthews turned 111 years old, making him the second oldest living man in the United States!

Matthews was born on May 1, 1906 and has a rich history in the community. Matthews is a former club member at Indian Well Country Club and a FAMD Board Member and President of his Sandpiper HOA.

The celebration was generously hosted by Indian Wells Country Club with a light lunch, a champagne toast, and birthday cake for his family, friends, guests, and admirers.