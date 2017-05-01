Wig-Wearing Bandit Robs Palm Springs Bank at Gunpoint

A parolee wearing a blonde wig robbed a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint Monday, but was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase, police reported. Anthony Tyrone Mack, 39, allegedly robbed the Citibank at 1675 E. Palm Canyon Drive around 11 a.m.

Local resident Brian Baltizar was nearby when it all went happened. "I just came outside, I heard a bunch of sirens and I saw the police pull up and there was a guy that was on the side by the recycle bin, all bloodied in a white shirt and they were all zooming in. The ambulance came and then they got him," Baltizar said.

The suspect, who is bald, shed the wig after running south out of the bank, according to Sgt. William Hutchinson. Officers used a Taser to take him into custody around 11:20 a.m. near La Verne Way.

"I think of bank robberies as something from the past. From Bonnie and Clyde. But they still do happen. And so it can happen. Doesn't make me to worried. This neighborhood normally doesn't have a lot of activity like that," said Ron Geiko who lives in the area.

Mack was recently arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation, according to jail records that show he was released March 30 on $5,000 bail.

According to Hutchinson, the FBI will be handling the investigation into the bank robbery.