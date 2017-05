A man wearing a blonde wig robbed a Palm Springs bank at gunpoint today, but was caught shortly afterward following a foot chase.

The robbery occurred around 11 a.m. at the Citi bank at 1675 E. Palm Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. William Hutchinson. The bald suspect, who was not immediately identified, shed the wig after running south out of the bank. Officers used a Taser to take him into custody around 11:20 a.m. near La Verne Way.