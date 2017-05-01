Judge Denies Motion to Halt Palm Springs Vacation Rental Certificate Issuance's

A Riverside judge denies a motion to halt the issuance of Palm Springs vacation rental certificates. The decision comes after the city of Palm Springs put into place an ordinance regulating rentals in the area. Disappointed on one side, relief on the other.

The chair for Protect Our Neighborhoods was expecting a different outcome, but the judge failed to see how halting these certificates would keep the city from still issuing them.

The big question from the judge, "If the ordinance is rescinded, should the certificates issued since the ordinance was implemented be invalid?"

A lot of discussion from both sides but the judge argued that the city could still issue if that saw fit but the city said it would only invalidate additional changes in ordinance.

The attorney for Protect Our Neighborhoods went back to 2008 when there was little to no restriction on vacation rentals.

The judge said, if their motion to halt issuance's was approved, the older ordinances would essentially be put back into place allowing even looser monitoring of vacation rentals.

The city and Protect Our Neighborhoods reacted to the judges decision...

The attorney for the City of Palm Springs James Eggart said, "We never thought an injunction was appropriate in this matter to begin with. We understand that Protect our neighborhoods disagrees with the decision the city council has made but we don't feel the court is the proper venue to challenge that."

Protect Our Neighborhoods attorney Babak Naficy gave the following statement, "Having too many of them in any street, any neighborhood can really compromise the residential character of that neighborhood and we think the city should have a system in place to be able to evaluate new vacation rental applications"

The ordinance was implemented back on April 16th and would allow vacation home owners to rent out their homes 32 times per year, with four of those during summer months. Protect Our Neighborhoods stated issues from the ordinance like increases noise complaints, vandalism and traffic congestion. They also said the city should conduct some type of environmental review for those short term rentals...

Protect Our Neighborhoods group is expected to meet with the city Thursday for another discussion on specifics of the ordinance and their lawsuit. They say, this is not over yet and will continue to fight.