Eight People Displaced by Indio House Fire

Firefighters were battling a 1,385-acre brush fire Sunday that was being fueled by windy conditions and fast-burning vegetation near the Interstate 215 freeway in Riverside County, even as efforts were being stalled by drones flying in the area.
A frantic morning in one Palm Springs neighborhood where neighbors believe a cat climbed a tall palm tree to escape a coyote, but an attempted rescue took a turn for the worst when the cat jumped from the palm tree.
While wristbands didn't sell out this year thousands still carried on their tradition of RV camping in the desert.
