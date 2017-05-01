Eight People Displaced by Indio House Fire

A fire heavily damaged an Indio home Saturday, but nobody was injured. The blaze was reported at 8:38 a.m. in the 82000 block of Solano Avenue, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

First-arriving crews reported ``a single-story residence with heavy fire,'' she said. Initial reports also indicated that there were people inside the burning home, but it was later clarified that nobody was inside. The fire was contained at 10:05 a.m. by 39 firefighters.