Las Vegas Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Desert Center

The coroner Sunday said it was a Las Vegas man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday on a remote stretch of highway near Desert Center.

The crash was reported at 10:24 a.m. on Highway 177, about 12 miles north of Interstate 10, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Paramedics pronounced Michael Horns, 49, dead at the scene about 20 minutes later. Details about the crash were not immediately available.