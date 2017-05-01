15-Acre Fire Threatening homes near Corona

Firefighters were battling a blaze that has charred about 15 acres of grass and was threatening homes in the hills west of Temescal Valley, south of Corona.

The fire that burned near the 23200 block of Jameson Road was reported at 6:28 p.m., Riverside County fire spokeswoman Jody Hagemann said.

The fire's forward spread was stopped as of 9:35 p.m. and containment was at 25 percent, according to Hagemann.

The department had sent 78 firefighters, 17 engine companies and two air tankers to battle the blaze, Hagemann said.

The fire was burning in heavy brush and was threatening nearby homes, Hagemann said. No injuries were reported.