Highgrove Blaze Closer to Full Containment

A frantic morning in one Palm Springs neighborhood where neighbors believe a cat climbed a tall palm tree to escape a coyote, but an attempted rescue took a turn for the worst when the cat jumped from the palm tree.
A 1,350-acre brush fire burning near Interstate 215 in Highgrove was 75 percent contained today and no longer threatening homes or other structures.
While wristbands didn't sell out this year thousands still carried on their tradition of RV camping in the desert.
