Firefighters Battle Fast-Moving Brush Fire in Riverside; 25 Percent Contained

Firefighters were battling a 1,385-acre brush fire Sunday that was being fueled by windy conditions and fast-burning vegetation near the Interstate 215 freeway in Riverside County, even as efforts were being stalled by drones flying in the area.

The fire was reported at 3:43 p.m. in a field near Opera Loop and East Palmyrita Avenue in the Highgrove area of Riverside, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

``The fire is burning in light fuels at a rapid rate of spread,'' she said. The blaze has grown from about 10 acres to more than 1,385 acres by 9:50 p.m. and was 25 percent contained, Newman said. Structures were also being threatened by the blaze.

Newman also said there are drones flying in the area that are hampering fire-fighting efforts.

``If you fly, we can't. Please ground all drones immediately,'' she said. The sheriff's department reminds drone operators that under a new California law interference with first responders at an emergency, including using drones, is now a misdemeanor.

So far the department has dispatched more than 100 firefighters to the scene, along with three water-dropping helicopters, two air tankers and two bulldozers, Newman said. No injuries have been reported so far, she said.