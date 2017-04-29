Neighbors Question Rescue Protocol After Cat Leaps From Palm Tree

A beloved pet stuck in a tree 60 feet above the ground.

"We think it was chased up by a coyote," said neighbor, Pamela Stegeman.

The meowing cat made for a confusing and chaotic morning on Via Sol in Palm Springs.

"We called the fire department first, which took us to 911 who said we don't deal with this sort of thing," explained Brandon Worswick, the cat's owner. "The fire department said we don't do this anymore. Animal control, (they're) very nice guys, but they came over as well and said there's nothing we can do about it either. I even tried to send in the bat signal to superman."

Unsure of who could help and when the community banded together to rescue the cat named Monte.

Pamela provided the bag.

"I have this emergency bag that I had gotten for my cats in case of a fire or something; when you have to grab an animal and get out immediately," said Stegeman.

Neighborhood tree trimmer, Jose, climbed up the tree.

In a moment of panic, the frightened cat jumped from the tall palm tree.

The neighbors rushed Monte to the hospital.

"The current status on monte, amazingly , he jumped out of a 60 foot palm tree and no broken bones, no nothing, flying like a squirrel," said Worswick. "He just got a little lung contusion and a little brain hemorrhaging; right now he's blind."

Monte is being monitored around the clock at a local animal hospital, a true testament that cats somehow find a way to land on their feet.

However, the incident raises concerns for the neighbors who still wonder who to call on should another pet be in a similar situation.

KMIR News has reached out to Palm Springs Fire Department, Palm Springs Police Department and local animal control agents. We have not heard back.

Riverside County Animal Services say they don't usually respond to cat in tree calls, unless another agency asks them to help.