North Korean Refugee Shares Story Of Survival

The North Koreans test fired a ballistic missile this afternoon but it exploded shortly after launch. It comes as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged a UN security council to "act before North Korea does." Earlier today, KMIR's Vince Marino spoke with a man who fled the communist nation more than 50 years ago.

Sang Kahng owns Palm Desert Cleaners along with his wife Yon. The life he lives now is very different from the life he knew in Korea. His father was a member of an anti-communist organization.

"I watched them. I was five. But I watched them come with Russian tanks, they rolled over in front of our house. The first week my father was captured and then killed by North Korea," Kahng said.

Kahng, along with his mother and siblings, were left to fend for themselves.

Related: North Korean Missile Launch 'Almost Immediately,' US Military Says

"Eating three times a day is what rich people is doing. We barely eat maybe twice or something, but we survived," said Kahng.

Eventually Kahng and his family fled the hermit nation. No easy task both then and now. North Korean soldiers expect bribes from those who dare to leave. When they get to China, soldiers there expect the same. Even if they pay their exit bribes freedom isn't guaranteed.

"Sometimes they kill them. A lot of them die while crossing the borders," said Kahng.

Despite all that he has endured, Sang Kahng is grateful for the life he was able to attain after moving to the Unites States.

"Happy, and then really appreciate that I settled down here. I am real American. Proud of it," Kahng said.