Boxing Champ To Barbershop, Randy Caballero Takes the Gloves Off

He's a heavy hitter in the ring, but Randy Caballero is bringing the heat when the gloves come off. Local boxer Randy Caballero has quite the resume. From being the former IBF Bantamweight Champion of the World to now the NABF Super Bantamweight title holder. But his resume extends outside of the ring as he is in his third year of being a local business owner.

Caballero is known in the Coachella Valley for being a world champion. But like anyone who does anything in life, sometimes it's nice to unplug. Caballero opened a barbershop man cave in Indio to not only have an outlet for himself but for locals looking for the same thing,

"My vision was to make a place where the guys can just get away. In this shopping center you've got a nails salon, women's clothing store, you have all this stuff for women. When a guy goes with their wife and is sitting in their car waiting, they can come in here, hang out get their haircut play pool, you know watch TV. It's just a place to hang out like a man cave. And that was my envision here in this barbershop. And you know it's something totally different than the rest of them."

Although Caballero doesn't cut hair, clients always enjoy his presence. "People come in here like where's Randy, where's Randy? You know I try to come out here, hang out with clients, and my barbers and just let people see my place around here. It's a different place for me to get away as well. I get to come out and hang out with the guys. You know I get to be myself around these guys. They're fun to be around. We're always joking around and we always joke with clients and make them feel like they're at home."

There is however, one major difference between boxing and owning a barbershop, "I don't get hit. You know what being inside the ring, it's a tough sport you know and it's a tough sport going through training camp and going through what I have to go through. But it all pays off when I'm inside the ring and for here it's kind of similar. There's hard days, there's easy days and there's different days and it's just the way it is in the gym. I get my good days and bad days, it's the same thing. I try to make sure everything runs good with my career and this business. Hopefully in the future I open more businesses and venture out to different things but as of right now I'm enjoying my barbershop and loving the way it's going so far."

Caballero is still waiting for his next date to get back in the ring. Until then, he'll be continuing his training and running his barbershop.