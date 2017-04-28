You Ask. We Investigate. ® School Infested with Mosquitoes

Kathy says she's been worried since visiting her child's school,"It seemed to me like it was an infestation. I mean you couldn't really walk two or three steps without being attacked by these mosquitoes."

She wants to know what's being done to solve the issue especially because children aren't allowed to bring repellent to school, possibly exposing them to dangerous mosquito borne illnesses, "How can you send your kid to school? There's this fear about the mosquitoes all day long. There's got to be a solution to this, it's a pest."

We visited the school in Thermal. Principal Rosemary Hyder acknowledges the problem and says they're being proactive, "We sent a flier home immediately about mosquito bite prevention. We're also working very closely with the Coachella Valley Mosquito Vector Control."

She says students can bring repellent if they have a doctor's note and leave it at the nurse's office, but the pest problem usually lasts two weeks, "The traps that the control set up around our perimeters have been working great. We don't have as many today as we did yesterday."

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control says the problem is the school is surrounded by agricultural fields. A favorite of one type of mosquito that bites during the day and while they are working to stop the problem by setting traps, taking a count and monitoring for diseases.

But Rod Chamberlain with CVMVC says the mosquito found there isn't dangerous."The aedes vexins here in the Coachella Valley do not carry diseases."

