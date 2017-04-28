You Ask. We Investigate. School Infested with Mosquitoes

We hear the warnings to steer clear of mosquitoes because of the dangerous diseases they spread. But what do you do if your child's school has a mosquito problem and you're worried nothing's being done about it? You email our You Ask. We investigate. desk of course. That's what one mom from thermal did.

Kathy from Thermal asks: Westside Elementary School in Thermal has a terrible mosquito problem due to a date palm ranch right next to the school. Can you please look into this with Vector Control and CVUSD?

This mom is right to be worried and ask questions. This elementary school in thermal is surrounded by agriculture, that's what's causing the problem. Westside Elementary School has been having a mosquito problem for years now.

Kathy says she's been worried since visiting her child's school,"It seemed to me like it was an infestation. I mean you couldn't really walk two or three steps without being attacked by these mosquitoes."

She wants to know what's being done to solve the issue especially because children aren't allowed to bring repellent to school, possibly exposing them to dangerous mosquito borne illnesses. "How can you send your kid to school? There's this fear about the mosquitoes all day long. There's got to be a solution to this, it's a pest."

We visited the school in Thermal. Principal Rosemary Hyder acknowledges the problem and says they're being proactive. "We sent a flier home immediately about mosquito bite prevention. We're also working very closely with the Coachella Valley Mosquito Vector Control."

She says students can bring repellent if they have a doctor's note and leave it at the nurse's office, but she says the pest problem usually lasts two weeks. She said, "The traps that the control set up around our perimeters have been working great. We don't have as many today as we did yesterday."

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control says the problem is the school is surrounded by agricultural fields. A favorite of one type of mosquito that bites during the day and while they are working to stop the problem, they say this mosquito isn't dangerous. The aedes vexins here in the Coachella Valley do not carry diseases.

Tonight is the school's spring carnival. So if you plan to attend wear long sleeves, repellant and light colors to lessen your chances of being bitten.