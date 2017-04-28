Banning Brush Fire Sweeps Across Multiple Acres - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Banning

Banning Brush Fire Sweeps Across Multiple Acres

Banning, CA -

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to a call around 2:00 PM about a brush fire at Highland Springs Avenue and Wilson Street.The first arriving engine company reported a large spot of vegetation in light, flashy fuels with a slight wind. 

Firefighters requested a bulldozer and a water dropping helicopter to assist in extinguishing the flames. The fire was about 8 acres but the forward rate of spread has been stopped. 

