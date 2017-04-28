Beaumont High School Hosts Special Olympics Spring Games

Beaumont High School hosted its inaugural 2017 Special Olympics at the Beaumont High School Sports Complex today from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Beaumont High School, Banning High School, San Jacinto High School, and Yucaipa High School partnered with Special Olympics Southern California to bring the event to the San Gorgonio mountain pass area for the first time.

"We are always looking to include our special education students into the culture of our school, especially with our extracurricular activities," said Christina Pierce, Principal at Beaumont High School. "Special Olympics Southern California is an incredible organization, and after finding out schools have partnered with them to host their own Special Olympics events, I knew we needed to join forces and bring this program to our area school communities."

More than 150 special student athletes from all four high schools participated in several track and field events, including standing long jump, tennis ball throw, and 50M wheelchair race.

"Our young athletes have spent a great deal of time training and preparing within their physical education classes for this event," Pierce said, "They are truly looking forward to competing, having fun, and being part of a truly special program with their friends."

About Special Olympics Southern California:

Special Olympics is the world's largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities: with 4.4 million athletes in 170 countries -- and millions more volunteers and supporters

The mission of Special Olympics Southern California is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.