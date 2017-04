Indio Police responded to a call at 11:36 AM regarding shots fired at Hopi Avenue and Navajo Street in Indio.

Story: Vegetation Fire in North Palm Springs

One adult male suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The victim is in serious condition and was transported to the hospital.

Story: Are Marijuana Dispensaries Attracting More Crime?

The suspect is described as an adult male in his 20s, last seen wearing a black shirt.