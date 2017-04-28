Multiple Brush Fires in Whitewater

Cal Fire responded to a call that came in at 10:28 AM regarding a brush fire at Whitewater Canyon Road and Chestnut Street just off of Interstate 10. The fire was around 1 acre but been contained with no threats to structures. It is unknown the cause of the fire.

Story: Vegetation Fire in North Palm Springs

A second call came in at 11:32 AM regarding another brush fire near eastbound Interstate 10 and Highway 111 in Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, they have not been able to locate a fire.