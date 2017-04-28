Vegetation Fire in North Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Vegetation Fire in North Palm Springs

Palm Springs, CA -

Cal Fire responded to a call that came in at 10:15 AM regarding a fire at Dillion Road and Indian Canyon in North Palm Springs. Crews arrived on scene to a 1 acre vegetation fire that could potentially reach 5 acres.

The fire is spreading at a moderate rate but there are no threats to structures.

